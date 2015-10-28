Puerto Rico utility PREPA's bond insurers present terms: source

A man walks past the headquarters of Puerto Rican power utility PREPA (also known as AEE) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez-Hernandez

SAN JUAN (Reuters) - Insurers of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority bonds on Wednesday delivered terms for a debt restructuring to the utility, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The insurers, the last holdout of PREPA’s major creditors, have been negotiating to provide a surety bond to serve as a reserve fund to effect a broader debt restructuring with the rest of the utility’s bondholders and lenders.

Terms for the surety bond now need to be assessed by PREPA before a final deal can be struck.

The source did not disclose the terms. Attempts to reach PREPA were not immediately successful.

PREPA, facing more than $8 billion in debt, reached deals in September with bondholders and lenders, who accepted 15 percent payment reductions in exchange for new bonds.

At the time, the deal was lauded by the Puerto Rican government. San Juan is trying to reduce its overall $72 billion debt load, of which PREPA is a portion, through similar restructuring talks with myriad creditor groups.

Wednesday’s development potentially moves the U.S. territory toward resolving its debt problems, as the insurers have been slow to get on board with the restructuring deals.