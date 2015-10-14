FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico, U.S. in discussions to restructure island's debt: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 14, 2015 / 10:09 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico, U.S. in discussions to restructure island's debt: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico and U.S. officials are discussing the issue of a “superbond” to help restructure the commonwealth‘s $72 billion debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plan.

The superbond, which will be administered by the U.S. Treasury Department, would be issued to existing Puerto Rico bondholders in exchange for outstanding debt at a negotiated ratio, according to the report.

Under the plan, the U.S treasury would administer an account holding at least some of the island’s tax collections, and funds in that account would be used to pay the holders of the superbond, the Journal said.

A superbond would need to clear high political hurdles in Washington and Puerto Rico to become a reality, the Journal reported.

A Treasury spokesman was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.