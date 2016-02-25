U.S. Treasury pushed plan to protect Puerto Rico pensioners more than creditors: document

SAN JUAN/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury envisioned giving Puerto Rico’s pensioners stronger legal protection than holders of its constitutionally-backed bonds if it went bankrupt, according to a draft of a proposed plan obtained by Reuters.

The draft, circulated in Washington late last year but not made public in the run-up to President Barack Obama’s Omnibus budget, imagined a broad structure aimed at protecting citizens while providing flexibility to cut debt, an approach consistent with what Puerto Rico’s leaders have sought.

One source familiar with the document and a second Congressional source said Treasury was involved in crafting it with senators from both parties, although it was unclear who wrote it.

One of those sources said Senate Republicans ultimately walked away from the effort over the language of the proposal.

“The (Obama) Administration put forward a legislative proposal to address Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis in October,” Treasury spokesman Daniel Watson said, adding that “the proposal includes a legal framework that allows for a comprehensive restructuring of Puerto Rico’s debts.”

The Treasury did not confirm the authenticity of the document, while a spokeswoman for Puerto Rico did not respond to a request for comment.

The fate of Puerto Rico, facing $70 billion in debt, is a hot topic in Washington. While the Treasury draft will likely differ from any formal legislation proposed in a Republican-controlled Congress, it gives insight into the Obama administration’s approach.

An effort to draft new legislation for the indebted island is expected to begin in earnest after two congressional hearings set for Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republicans plan to bring a bill addressing Puerto Rico’s debt crisis to the floor of the House by the end of March.

The island has lobbied for access to a bankruptcy-like mechanism to reduce debt, a view supported by the Obama administration and Congressional Democrats but one that has met with some pushback from Republicans who want to protect creditors’ interests.

In Treasury’s proposal, language protecting pensioners in a bankruptcy setting is stronger than language protecting bondholders.

A debt restructuring plan could be confirmed by a judge if it “does not unduly impair the claims of any class of pensioners,” and “if feasible, [it] does not unduly impair” general obligation (GO) debt, the draft said.

“This language gives a debtor latitude to give better treatment to pensions than to GOs,” something that would make it “far more controversial” to creditors, said Melissa Jacoby, a bankruptcy expert and professor at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The proposal would also require struggling territories to submit fiscal plans that “provide adequate funding for public pensions” but reduce “the debt burden to a level that is sustainable.”

Puerto Rico’s biggest pensions face a combined funding shortfall of roughly $43.5 billion, or 96 percent, and are projected to run out of assets by about 2019.