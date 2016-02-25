Puerto Rico needs 'immediate solution': Treasury's Weiss

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (L) looks on as Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla (C) shakes hands with Counselor to the Secretary Antonio Weiss in San Juan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury counsellor Antonio Weiss said on Thursday that his department has been working with Puerto Rico to find a solution to its fiscal problems but reiterated that Congressional action is needed for the island to fully address its crisis.

Weiss, in testimony released ahead of him speaking to the House Natural Resources committee in a hearing about the island’s fiscal crisis, outlined the scale of the problems the U.S. territory is facing.

“Puerto Rico needs an immediate solution to address its unstable financial outlook today,” Weiss said.