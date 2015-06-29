FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. not contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico: White House
#Business News
June 29, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. not contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a closed restaurant in Ponce, on Puerto Rico's southern coast, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States government is not contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico to help the island deal with its debt crisis, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said federal officials are, however, committed to working with the island.

Puerto Rico is struggling with $73 billion in debt and a report released by former IMF staffers on Sunday proposed debt restructuring and tough austerity measures.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
