Factbox: 98th annual Pulitzer Prizes are awarded

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Columbia University announced on Monday the winners of the 98th annual Pulitzer Prizes, among the most prestigious recognitions for achievement in U.S. journalism and the arts.
The following are the winners in each category:
JOURNALISM: PUBLIC SERVICE - Guardian US, The Washington Post
JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS REPORTING - Boston Globe staff
JOURNALISM: INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING - Chris Hamby, The Center for Public Integrity
JOURNALISM: EXPLANATORY REPORTING - Eli Saslow, The Washington Post
JOURNALISM: LOCAL REPORTING - Will Hobson and Michael LaForgia, Tampa Bay Times
JOURNALISM: NATIONAL REPORTING - David Philipps, The Gazette, Colorado Springs, Colorado
JOURNALISM: INTERNATIONAL REPORTING - Jason Szep and Andrew R.C. Marshall, Reuters
JOURNALISM: FEATURE WRITING - No award
JOURNALISM: COMMENTARY - Stephen Henderson, Detroit Free Press
JOURNALISM: CRITICISM - Inga Saffron, Philadelphia Inquirer
JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL WRITING - The Oregonian, Portland
JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL CARTOONING - Kevin Siers, Charlotte Observer
JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY - Tyler Hicks, The New York Times
JOURNALISM: FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY - Josh Haner, The New York Times
LETTERS: FICTION - “The Goldfinch,” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)
LETTERS: DRAMA - “The Flick,” by Annie Baker
LETTERS: HISTORY - “The Internal Enemy: Slavery and War in Virginia, 1772-1832,” by Alan Taylor (W.W. Norton)
LETTERS: BIOGRAPHY - “Margaret Fuller: A New American Life,” by Megan Marshall (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
LETTERS: POETRY - “3 Sections,” by Vijay Seshadri
LETTERS: GENERAL NONFICTION - “Toms River: A Story of Science and Salvation,” by Dan Fagin (Bantam Books)
MUSIC - “Become Ocean,” by John Luther Adams
