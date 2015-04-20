FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pulitzer Prizes set to be awarded honoring journalism, arts
April 20, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Pulitzer Prizes set to be awarded honoring journalism, arts

Ellen Wulfhorst

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The prestigious Pulitzer Prizes were set to be awarded on Monday, honoring top work in U.S. journalism, literature, drama and other arts.

The celebrated prizes, awarded annually by Columbia University, can bring badly needed attention and recognition to newspapers and websites suffering from economic pressures and budget constraints.

Last year, the Guardian US and Washington Post won the Pulitzer for public service for coverage of secret surveillance by the U.S. National Security Agency that sparked wide debate over government spying. Reuters won in international reporting coverage of the violent persecution of a Muslim minority in Myanmar who in efforts to flee often fall into the hands of brutal human-trafficking networks.

Other top categories include investigative reporting, photography, fiction and non-fiction.

Since last year the Pulitzer board broadened the competition to allow magazines and their websites to be eligible. It also changed the rules regarding partnerships and now permits news organizations to nominate journalists employed by partnering organizations, even if the organizations are ineligible. It said the move came in recognition of the growing number of joint journalistic projects undertaken by newsrooms.

Eligible news organizations must publish at least weekly, and broadcast outlets are not eligible.

Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
