FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California wine country hit by 4.1 quake
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 23, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

California wine country hit by 4.1 quake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook wine country north of San Francisco on Thursday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said, recalling a major temblor that rocked the area last summer and caused millions of dollars in damage.

The quake was centered about nine miles (14 km) north of Napa. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries, but the quake spooked residents.

“It was enough to shake all my bottles and I ran out from under the bar,” Cassie Gesiakowski, bartender at a restaurant in nearby Yountville, told the Los Angeles Times. “Nothing broke, just some rumbling and people holding onto their chairs.”

August’s temblor, the biggest in the region in 25 years, injured more than 100 people, damaged historic buildings, set some homes on fire and caused power outages around the picturesque town of Napa, seat of a major wine-growing region.

California, which sits along a series of seismic faults, is forecast to experience a much more powerful earthquake at some point, but scientists do not know when it might come or how strong it would measure.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.