Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes Northern California
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#U.S.
May 24, 2013 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes Northern California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Northern California on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was 6 miles northwest of the town of Greenville, and near the smaller community of Canyondam, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Allen Shephard, a hunting and fishing guide at Quail Lodge at Lake Almanor in Canyondam, said the quake knocked him “right off the couch and onto the floor.”

The floor of the lodge was littered with broken dishware, and cabinets were in disarray, said Shephard, 62.

An initial report had said the quake was magnitude 5.9.

A 5.7 magnitude quake is considered moderate, but has the potential to cause considerable damage.

Writing by the Americas Desk; Editing by John Stonestreet

