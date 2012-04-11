FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2012 / 11:03 PM / 6 years ago

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits off coast of Oregon: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon on Wednesday and was followed a minute later by a smaller quake off the coast of central California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quakes were unlikely to trigger a tsunami. The Oregon quake was initially reported as a magnitude 6.2 and the California one as a 5.3. Both were later downgraded.

It was not immediately known whether the quakes caused any damage or casualties.

Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Paul Simao

