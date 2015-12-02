Civic leaders look to internal candidate for Chicago's next top cop

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The perceived failings of the two most recent police chiefs - both selected from outside the city’s insular police force - is leading Chicago politicians and activists to push for a current member of the department to be the next superintendent.

Some protesters of the videotaped police killing last year of an African-American teenager have called for an outsider to replace Garry McCarthy, who was fired on Tuesday.

But other protest leaders, local politicians and community activists said the city’s unique character requires a Chicago native.

A nine-citizen police board will winnow a candidates list to a final three from which Mayor Rahm Emanuel will choose.

“We need someone from within the police department, someone with the ability to engage the public as well as be a hard-nosed leader within the department, someone who can help restore the trust between the community and the police,” said Alderman Roderick Sawyer, who is head of the city council’s black caucus.

That trust was damaged by the shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, which led to murder charges against Jason Van Dyke, the white officer involved in the Oct. 20, 2014, shooting.

Emanuel told Politico on Wednesday that the 12,244-member police department, one of the country’s largest and most prone to use lethal force, needs a culture change that will take time to implement.

Chicago has one of the highest murder rates of the biggest U.S. cities, with some 400 people killed every year in gun violence. And police have shot more than 50 people a year over the past seven years, more than in Los Angeles, New York City and Houston.

“I hope the police board will be cognizant that, in order to win the trust of the residents, you need someone familiar with the city and its challenges, especially those in the most violent part of the city,” said Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who ran against Emanuel for mayor and lost an April runoff election, and who has criticized McCarthy in the past.

The interim police superintendent, John Escalante, is well regarded for his 29 years with the department but has not indicated whether he will pursue the job. Escalante in a Tuesday letter to Chicago officers cited “a challenging time for every one of us” and called on officers to exercise “the highest degree of professionalism, integrity, courage and excellence.”

Charles Ramsey, a former Chicagoan who has announced his retirement as head of the Philadelphia police force, was mentioned by several Chicago officials. Ramsey, 65, did not return calls seeking comment but told the newspaper website Philly.com that Emanuel had not reached out to him.

Whomever the police board short-lists for the job, the top qualification will need to be getting along with the mayor, said Bill Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, which represents about 241,000 police officers around the country.

“It might be a good time to go with a candidate that is perceived to be more reflective of the city - a man or woman of color for example,” he said.

Several local leaders and activists - pointing to the selection of McCarthy, who was police chief in Newark, New Jersey, at the time he was hired, and his predecessor Jody Weis, a former FBI agent with no prior police experience - said Emanuel this time should pick from within.

“If you ask the rank and file, they’d like to see someone more homegrown,” said Dean Angelo, president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police, the union for the city’s police. Angelo added that his organization does not have an official position on the matter.

But some police critics think fresh blood is needed because the current team has been tainted by the department’s handling of the McDonald shooting, misconduct cases that have led to a string of costly settlements, and an inability to stem a rising incidence of violent crime in poor neighborhoods.

“There has been no proof so far that anyone from within has been able to stand for truth or justice,” said Damon Williams, 23, co-director of the #LetUsBreathe Collective in Chicago. “They’ve all been silent.”

McCarthy fashioned himself as a progressive police chief, once telling Reuters he was “not your grandfather’s police chief.” He promoted community policing and put the entire force through training that included tactics on de-escalating conflicts.