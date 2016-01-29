Missouri professor who called for 'muscle' spared jail for assault

(Reuters) - A University of Missouri professor who called for “some muscle” to get a student journalist to back off during campus protests in November, was spared potential jail time for assault in a deal hashed out with prosecutors, authorities said on Friday.

Melissa Click, who was suspended from her position as an assistant professor in the school’s communications department and charged with misdemeanor assault over the incident, will instead face 20 hours of community service work, the Columbia City Prosecutor’s Office said.

Click did not enter a plea, but instead reached a deferred prosecution agreement, the prosecutor’s office said. If she violates the terms of the agreement or gets in trouble with the law again within a year, the case will be reopened, the office said.

Click could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

She can be seen on a student journalist’s video calling on protesters during an anti-racism demonstration to remove the reporter and a student photographer from a spot in the school quad that demonstrators had claimed as private space.

“Who wants to help me get this reporter out of here?” Click yells on camera. “I need some muscle over here.”

Click’s hand can be seen blocking the video image at least twice. She issued an apology for her actions. The student journalist filed a complaint against Click with university police, whose reports were turned over to the city attorney.

The university’s board of curators suspended Click with pay on Wednesday pending further investigation and ordered an investigation to determine whether additional discipline would be appropriate.

Click resigned a courtesy appointment with the university’s journalism school after the incident.