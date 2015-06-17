City probe finds Washington state ex-NAACP official violated ethics rules

Washington state civil rights advocate Rachel Dolezal appears on the NBC News "TODAY" show in New York June 16, 2015 in a still handout image from video provided by NBC. REUTERS/NBC News' TODAY show/Anthony Quintano/Handout via Reuters

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Former Washington state NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal, who drew national attention after being accused of lying about her racial background, has violated ethics rules while heading a police oversight commission, a senior city official said on Wednesday.

Investigators hired by the city of Spokane to probe a whistleblower complaint found Dolezal had publicly named citizens who made complaints against police officers, in violation of confidentiality rules, City Council President Ben Stuckart said.

“There were multiple occasions at open public meetings, that were recorded, where names of complainants were discussed in the open and they should have been confidential,” Stuckart said, calling on her to resign from the commission.

Dolezal, 37, resigned this week as president of the Spokane chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a leading civil rights organization, amid reports she was falsely claiming to be African-American.

Dolezal has told U.S. media she identifies as black, and the controversy has triggered a national debate over the bounds of racial identity and self-identification.

She was raised in a home with adopted black siblings and enrolled at historically black Howard University, according to a white Montana couple who told U.S. media they are her biological parents.

Dolezal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ethics allegations against Dolezal, and two other commission members, stem from the findings of two independent lawyers hired by the eastern Washington city to investigate an April 16 whistleblower complaint by a Spokane employee. The report was published on Wednesday.

In addition to the confidentiality issues, the probe found Dolezal engaged in workplace harassment as head of the Office of Police Ombudsman Commission, Stuckart said, without elaborating.

The Spokane City Council will meet on Thursday to discuss whether to remove Dolezal from the post, and whether to file an ethics complaint against her with another commission, he said.

A city human rights commission also called for Dolezal to resign on Tuesday, and Eastern Washington University, where she taught Africana studies, said she was no longer employed there.

Apart from the confidentiality breach, the lawyers found the whistleblower faced intimidating, hostile and offensive behavior from Dolezal and other commissioners.

Separately, the city is investigating whether Dolezal violated city rules when she identified herself as Caucasian, Native American, and black in her application for the job.