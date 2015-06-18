Ex-NAACP activist Dolezal removed from police oversight panel in Washington state

Washington state civil rights advocate Rachel Dolezal (C) smiles toward family member Izaiah Dolezal (L) while her son Franklin (R) stands nearby after her interview on the NBC's "Today" show studios in Manhattan, New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The city council in Washington state voted on Thursday to remove civil rights activist Rachel Dolezal, who drew national attention over her racial identity, from a police oversight commission over conduct violations, a Spokane city spokesman said.

Six members of the Spokane City Council voted unanimously to remove Dolezal following a city probe that found she had publicly named citizens who made complaints against police officers, in violation of confidentiality rules, and had also engaged in workplace harassment, city spokesman Brian Coddington said.