U.S. rail regulator says talk of Bakken shutdowns is a rumor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration said on Friday it was unaware of any shut downs of rail terminals near the Bakken oilfields in the central United States.

The comment comes after oil prices briefly spiked earlier on Friday on rumors that several Bakken oil terminals may have been shut down following new federal rules requiring shippers to test all crude before it is carried by train. There have been a slew of fiery derailments recently involving crude oil from the Bakken region.

The FRA said talk of shutdowns was “a rumor.”