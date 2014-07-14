FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY transit official says talks end ahead of threatened rail strike
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 14, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

NY transit official says talks end ahead of threatened rail strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority said on Monday a “big gulf” between union and management proposals has scuttled contract talks ahead of a possible July 20 Long Island Rail Road strike.

“We’ve done the giving. They’ve done the taking,” MTA Chairman Thomas Prendergast told a news conference after the unions representing 5,400 workers said negotiations had broken down.

A strike by the nation’s largest commuter railroad would leave some 300,000 daily commuters from New York’s suburbs on Long Island scrambling for alternative transportation.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.