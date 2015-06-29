FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google to alert drivers to railroad crossings using U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 29, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

Google to alert drivers to railroad crossings using U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Google will add audio and visual alerts to warn drivers about upcoming railroad crossings on Google’s navigation system, the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration announced on Monday.

The agency also asked four other companies - Apple, Garmin, Tom Tom and AOL’s MapQuest - to join similar map partnerships using the agency’s data to pinpoint the crossings, it said. AOL is owned by Verizon.

The FRA said about 270 people died last year in road-rail collisions. With more drivers using smartphone navigation apps to reach their destinations, the agency said they will be safer if they know about rail crossings they are approaching.

Acting FRA Administrator Sarah Feinberg, a former Facebook Inc executive, said the agency’s geographical data pinpoints nearly every rail crossing in the country.

Representatives for Google could not be immediately reached for comment.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.