Maryland student held after threatening shooting rampage online

(Reuters) - Police have arrested a University of Maryland student on suspicion of threatening to go on a shooting rampage at the College Park campus.

The suspect, Alexander Song, 19, of Fulton, Maryland, warned in online statements to avoid the university’s mall on Sunday, university police said in a statement.

“I will be on a shooting rampage tomorrow on campus,” police quoted Song as saying in the Saturday posting. “Hopefully I kill enough people to make it to national news.”

Police arrested Song on Sunday morning and took him to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He was unarmed when arrested, the statement said.

Song has been charged with disturbing the orderly conduct of activities, a misdemeanor. His student status has been suspended and he is barred from campus pending a review.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after a student shot dead three others at a high school in Chardon, Ohio.