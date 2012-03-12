FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland student held after threatening shooting rampage online
#U.S.
March 12, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 6 years

Maryland student held after threatening shooting rampage online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police have arrested a University of Maryland student on suspicion of threatening to go on a shooting rampage at the College Park campus.

The suspect, Alexander Song, 19, of Fulton, Maryland, warned in online statements to avoid the university’s mall on Sunday, university police said in a statement.

“I will be on a shooting rampage tomorrow on campus,” police quoted Song as saying in the Saturday posting. “Hopefully I kill enough people to make it to national news.”

Police arrested Song on Sunday morning and took him to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He was unarmed when arrested, the statement said.

Song has been charged with disturbing the orderly conduct of activities, a misdemeanor. His student status has been suspended and he is barred from campus pending a review.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after a student shot dead three others at a high school in Chardon, Ohio.

Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Philip Barbara

