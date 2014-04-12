FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Remaining cattle released to Nevada rancher after armed standoff: witness
April 12, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Remaining cattle released to Nevada rancher after armed standoff: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUNKERVILLE, Nevada (Reuters) - The U.S. Bureau of Land Management released on Saturday the remaining cattle of a Nevada ranching family that the agency had seized in a dispute over grazing on federal land, according to a Reuters witness.

The close to 300 cattle were led through a wash under Interstate-15 near Bunkerville, Nevada, and back onto the grazing land where rancher Cliven Bundy’s herds have grazed for decades. The action by U.S. officials, who had earlier ended a roundup of Bundy’s cattle, followed the arrival of armed supporters of the ranching family.

Reporting by Jennifer Dobner, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

