FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man shot to death at Wiz Khalifa concert in Northern California
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 23, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Man shot to death at Wiz Khalifa concert in Northern California

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man was shot to death backstage at a Wiz Khalifa rap concert in Northern California and the gunman remained at large, police said on Saturday.

The 38-year-old man was hit by gunfire at the concert on Friday night at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, police spokeswoman Shino Tanaka said in a written statement.

Mountain View is near San Jose.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was shot multiple times, apparently with a pistol that had a large magazine, Tanaka said. He later died of his wounds.

“This was a senseless tragedy,” Khalifa said in a post on Twitter. “Violence is never the answer. My prayers go out to the victim’s family.”

Khalifa said on Twitter that a concert planned for Saturday night at the Sleep Train Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California near San Diego was canceled “due to a situation out of our control.”

A recorded message at the theater confirmed that the show was canceled and would not be rescheduled.

A male suspect in his 20s was being sought and police were asking help from anyone at the concert who may have took videos or pictures in the vicinity of the shooting.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Dan Whitcomb, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.