Former University of Montana quarterback found not guilty of rape

(Reuters) - Former University of Montana quarterback Jordan Johnson was found not guilty of rape on Friday after several hours of deliberation by a jury in a case that has riveted the campus in Missoula, a Montana court clerk said.

Johnson, a former team captain of the Montana Grizzlies, had been charged in July with raping another student while they watched a movie in her bedroom last February.

The U.S. government last year launched investigations of allegations that the University of Montana and Missoula had failed to aggressively pursue sexual assault and harassment reports, several of which involved football players.

Another former player, running back Beau Donaldson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year after pleading guilty to raping a woman at his residence in 2010.