Minnesota police charge man with rape, say he scrubbed victim with bleach

(Reuters) - Police in Minnesota said on Thursday they have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping and raping a woman, then scrubbing her body with bleach and giving her bus fare to go home.

Gideon Arrington, 35, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was impersonating a police officer when he approached and then attacked the woman on November 23 in a parking lot in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis, as she left her job as a personal care attendant, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said in a criminal complaint.

After a struggle in the parking lot, the suspect forced the woman into his vehicle, blindfolded and handcuffed her and drove her to a secluded location. The man then raped her and scrubbed her body with a bleach solution, and washed her clothes, the woman told police, according to the criminal complaint.

After several hours, the man released the victim, giving her $2 and telling her to take a bus home. The woman was able to flag down a taxi and call police. DNA evidence collected at a hospital after the attack matched a DNA profile in a national database of convicted felons, leading investigators to Arrington, the criminal complaint states.

Arrington, who had previously been convicted of aggravated robbery, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping and was jailed in Anoka County, authorities said.