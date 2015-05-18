FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rapper Lionel 'Chinx' Pickens fatally shot in New York
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 18, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Rapper Lionel 'Chinx' Pickens fatally shot in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York rapper Lionel Pickens, who goes by the name “Chinx”, was shot and killed on Sunday while driving through the city’s borough of Queens, police said.

Pickens, 31, had multiple gun shot wounds to his torso and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. A 27-year-old male, who was also in the car and has not been identified, suffered gun shot wounds to his back and is in critical condition, police said.

“There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement.

Pickens was a member of rapper French Montana’s Coke Boys group, and under the name “Chinx Drugs” was featured on songs that included “I‘m a Coke Boy”.

Police told local media that Pickens had performed at a club and was driving in a Porsche when another car approached and opened fire.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.