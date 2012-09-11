FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egan-Jones affirms U.S. AA rating, negative outlook
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

Egan-Jones affirms U.S. AA rating, negative outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rating agency Egan-Jones on Tuesday affirmed the credit rating of the U.S. government at AA, citing concerns about the country’s debt load and lukewarm economic growth.

The rating has a negative outlook, Egan-Jones added.

By the end of 2012, the agency said in a statement, “debt to GDP is likely to be in the area of 106.5 percent.”

The agency also said that another round of quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve - which analysts in a Reuters poll see as likely - could trigger a cut in the rating.

The easing would be unlikely to enhance the real gross domestic product or reduce sovereign debt “but is likely to inflate costs, placing additional strain on U.S. consumers... QE3 will likely trigger a neg.(ative) action,” the statement read.

Moody’s Investors Service currently rates the United States Aaa, Fitch rates the country AAA, and Standard & Poor’s rates the country AA+. All three of those ratings have a negative outlook.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.