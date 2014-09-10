NFL says will look into report that it had Ray Rice video months ago

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - The NFL said on Wednesday it was unaware of anyone connected to the league having received a video of former player Ray Rice knocking out his then-fiancee in an elevator before Monday but said it would look into a report that one of its officials received the clip five months ago.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday afternoon that a law enforcement official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said he had sent the video of the February incident to a National Football League official in April.

“We have no knowledge of this. We are not aware of anyone in our office who possessed or saw the video before it was made public on Monday,“ said Greg Aiello, an NFL spokesman. ”We will look into it.”

The NFL suspended Rice indefinitely on Monday after the public release of the video, taken inside an elevator in an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino, while the Baltimore Ravens released the running back.

Earlier the league had suspended Rice for just two games, based on a video from outside the elevator that showed him dragging an unconscious Janay Palmer, who he later married.

(This story corrects spelling of Janay in last paragraph)