September 11, 2014 / 4:05 AM / 3 years ago

Former FBI director to lead probe of NFL's handling of Ray Rice case: league

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former FBI director Robert Mueller will lead an investigation into the National Football League’s handling of former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Rice’s domestic violence case, the league said on Wednesday.

Mueller’s probe will be overseen by NFL owners John Mara of the New York Giants and Art Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league said in a statement. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Mueller will have access to league records and personnel and that the final report would be made public.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Eric M. Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
