WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Raytheon Co (RTN.N) was awarded a contract for more than $543 million for 17 Standard Missile-3 Block IIA missiles, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The contract is to “manufacture, assemble, test and deliver” the missiles and is an addition to a previous contract awarded in July, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

It added that the work is expected to be completed by March 2020.