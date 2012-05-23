Nancy Reagan recovering from rib fractures: spokeswoman

Former first lady Nancy Reagan in Simi Valley, California in this September 7, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Carlson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former first lady Nancy Reagan is recovering from fractured ribs she suffered in a fall at her Los Angeles home, her spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The injury forced Reagan, 90, to miss a speech by U.S. Representative Paul Ryan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday, spokeswoman Joanne Drake said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“Weeks ago Mrs. Reagan took a fall at her home and fractured a number of ribs,” Drake said.

She said Reagan was “adding a few appointments back to her schedule” but has been advised by her doctor not to attend large events too far from home yet.

“She personally invited Congressman Paul Ryan to speak at the Reagan Library and really wanted to be there, but sent her apologies to him early yesterday,” Drake said.

Reagan, who became first lady in 1981 when Ronald Reagan was elected president, was hospitalized in 2008 with fractures to her pelvis and lower spine suffered in a fall.

Her husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the 1990s and she devoted much of her time to caring for him until his death in 2004.