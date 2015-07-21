FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acorn recalls motorized stairlifts after deaths
July 21, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Acorn recalls motorized stairlifts after deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acorn Stairlifts Inc is recalling about 34,500 motorized stairlifts after deaths involving the mechanical chairs, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The Orlando, Florida, company’s recall of the devices used to carry people up and down stairs involves five versions of the Acorn Superglide 120 model, the commission said in a statement.

Acorn has received two reports of the seat post separating from the main support, resulting in deaths in Britain, the statement said. There have been no reports of U.S. incidents or injuries.

The stairlifts were sold at company outlets and dealers from March 2007 to December 2011 for about $3,400. They were manufactured in Britain.

Reporting by Ian Simpson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
