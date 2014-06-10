FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weil-McLain boilers in U.S., Canada recalled over fire, explosion risk
June 10, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

Weil-McLain boilers in U.S., Canada recalled over fire, explosion risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Weil-McLain is recalling about 8,400 boilers after reports of cracked manifolds raised the risk of fire or explosion, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The Michigan City, Indiana, company is recalling its Ultra models 80, 105, 155 and 230 MBH gas-fired boilers used for space heating, the commission said in a statement.

The firm has received 11 reports of manifold caps cracking, potentially releasing gas. No fires or injuries have been reported, it said.

About 7,900 of the U.S.-made boilers were sold in the United States and 540 in Canada.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter Cooney

