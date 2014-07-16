FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patio chairs recalled after U.S. reports of rear legs breaking
July 16, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Patio chairs recalled after U.S. reports of rear legs breaking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nantucket Distributing Co is recalling about 4,000 patio set chairs after reports that the back legs could break and people could fall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

The Middleboro, Massachusetts, company has had two reports of chair legs breaking, with no injuries, the commission said in a statement.

The recall includes Nantucket Distributing’s resin wicker outdoor patio chairs. They are part of a set that comprises two chairs and a round table with aluminum top, the commission said.

The set was sold by Christmas Tree Shops andThat! during March 2014 for about $60. The set was made by Juancheng Xian Ruiteng Outdoor Furniture Co Ltd in Shandong, China, according to the commission.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Susan Heavey

