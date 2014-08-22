FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ace Bayou recalls 2.2 million beanbag chairs after two deaths
#U.S.
August 22, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ace Bayou recalls 2.2 million beanbag chairs after two deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ace Bayou Corp is recalling about 2.2 million beanbag chairs after the suffocation deaths of two children, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Friday.

Zippers on the chairs can be opened and children can crawl inside, get trapped and suffocate or choke on the chair’s foam beads, the New Orleans company and the commission said in a statement.

A 13-year-old boy from McKinney, Texas, and a 3-year-old girl from Lexington, Kentucky, died from suffocation. Both were found inside the chairs.

The voluntary standard requires non-refillable bean bag chairs to have closed and disabled zippers.

The chairs were sold at Bon-Ton, Meijer, Pamida, School Specialty, Wayfair and Walmart stores and online at Amazon.com, Meijer.com and Walmart.com before July 2013 for between $30 and $100. They were made in China.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
