Tectron USB storage chargers recalled over fire risk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tectron International of Vernon, California, is recalling about 55,000 USB charging cables after two reports of them melting, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The three-in-one cables are used to charge Apple Inc iPhones and iPads and Google Inc Android phones, the commission said in a statement.

Tectron has received two reports of the charger overheating and melting. There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

The chargers were sold at distributors for school fund-raisers from July to August for about $3.50, the statement said. They were made in China.