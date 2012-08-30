FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DeVilbiss recalls air compressors on fire concerns
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 30, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

DeVilbiss recalls air compressors on fire concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - DeVilbiss Air Power Co is recalling about 460,000 air compressors because overheating motors pose a fire hazard, the U.S. government and the Jackson, Tennessee, company said on Thursday.

The recalled compressors were sold under the Craftsman, EX-CELL, Porter-Cable and Pro-Air II brand names, DeVilbiss and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The compressors were sold between July 2003 and December 2008 for between $259 and $329.

DeVilbiss has received 10 reports of motors overheating, posing a fire hazard. No injuries have been reported.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.