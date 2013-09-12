FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gree recalls 2.2 million dehumidifiers in U.S. after dozens of fires
September 12, 2013 / 10:33 AM / 4 years ago

Gree recalls 2.2 million dehumidifiers in U.S. after dozens of fires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China’s Gree Electric Appliances Inc (000651.SZ) is recalling about 2.2 million dehumidifiers after the devices caused dozens of fires and $2 million in damage, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The recall affects about 80 dehumidifiers with brand names Danby, De‘Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima, the commission said in a statement.

The devices were made in China and can overheat, smoke and catch fire. The companies have received reports of 165 incidents, including 46 fires and $2.15 million in property damage, it said.

No injuries have been reported. Gree is pulling about 2.2 million dehumidifiers in the United States and 52,500 in Canada, the commission said.

The dehumidifiers were sold at U.S. and Canadian retailers from January 2005 through August 2013 for between $110 and $400 each, it said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Chris Reese

