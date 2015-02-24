Fanimation recalls ceiling fans because hub and blades can fall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fanimation Inc is recalling about 9,300 Brewmaster Ceiling Fans because their hubs and fans can fall, creating a hazard for bystanders, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The hub holding the blades can separate from the shaft when the ceiling fan is run in reverse, the commission said in a statement.

The Zionsville, Indiana, company has received two reports of the fan hub falling, and no injuries have been reported, the commission said. The fans were made in China.

The ceiling fans were sold at electrical distributors, specialty stores and lighting showrooms and online from June 2002 to December 2014. The cost was between $800 and $2,500 per system.