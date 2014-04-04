FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. company recalls gas fireplaces due to explosion hazard
#U.S.
April 4, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. company recalls gas fireplaces due to explosion hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hussong Manufacturing Co Inc will recall about 16,000 gas fireplaces and fireplace inserts after nine reports of explosions and two injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Friday.

The Lakefield, Minnesota, company is recalling 22 models sold under the brands Kozy Heat Fireplaces, Ambiance Fireplaces and Stellar Hearth Products, the agency said in a statement.

Hussong has received nine reports of gas being released prematurely and exploding, causing minor property damage. There have been two reports of abrasions, it said.

The gas fireplaces and fireplace inserts use American Flame brand control modules. They were manufactured in the United States between October 2009 and April 2013.

The products were sold in Canada and the United States for between $1,450 and $3,325, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
