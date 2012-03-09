FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gerber recalls baby formula because of odor
#Health News
March 9, 2012 / 10:56 PM / 6 years ago

Gerber recalls baby formula because of odor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Gerber Products Co is recalling some of its Good Start Gentle powdered infant formula because of an off-odor, the Florham Park, New Jersey, company said.

Gerber is offering a replacement for the recalled formula, which is in a 23.2 ounce plastic package from batch GXP1684, the company said in a statement on Friday on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The package’s expiration date is March 5, 2013.

The product poses no health or safety risk but might have an off-odor, Gerber said.

“In some cases spit-up and other gastrointestinal complaints have been reported,” it said.

Reporting By Ian Simpson

