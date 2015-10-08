FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Safety 1st recalls baby chairs after spills, chipped teeth
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 8, 2015 / 8:44 PM / 2 years ago

Safety 1st recalls baby chairs after spills, chipped teeth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Safety 1st is recalling about 35,000 Wood Decor highchairs after reports of falls by children that caused chipped teeth and bruises, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The company is recalling its Casablanca, Gentle Lace and Black Lace models. Safety 1st has received 68 reports of children removing the chairs’ trays, leading to the risk of falls, the commission said in a statement.

There have been 11 reports of injuries such as lacerations, chipped teeth and bruises, it said.

The baby chairs were sold at Babies R US and Toys R Us retail stores and at online retailers. They were sold from May 2013 through May 2015 for about $120.

The chairs were manufactured in China and imported by Dorel Juvenile Group, of Columbus, Indiana, which is a division of Dorel Industries, Inc.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.