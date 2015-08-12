FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flowers by Zoe recalls hoodies, jackets over strangulation risk
August 12, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Flowers by Zoe recalls hoodies, jackets over strangulation risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Flowers by Zoe is recalling girls’ hooded sweatshirts and jackets because the drawstrings can catch on objects and pose a strangulation risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

The recall by the Melville, New York, company covers about 122 girls’ zippered striped hoodies, or hooded sweatshirts, and tie-dye jackets, the commission said in a statement.

There have been no reports of incidents or injuries, it said.

The Indonesian-made hoodies and jackets were sold at children’s specialty retailers, such as Kids Only in Los Angeles and Kids Biz in Dallas, the commission said.

The items were sold between February and May for about $45.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott

