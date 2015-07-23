Husqvarna recalls lawn and garden tillers in U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Husqvarna Consumer Outdoor Products NA Inc is recalling about 24,000 lawn and garden tillers because they can unintentionally move forward or backwards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The recall by the unit of Swedish garden equipment company Husqvarna AB involves Ariens, Husqvarna, Jonsered and Poulan Pro brand tillers, the commission said in a statement.

The tiller poses a potential hazard because the transmission mechanism can come into contact with the control cable during shifting. The tiller then can move unintentionally, it said.

There have be no reports of injuries or accidents.

The recall by the Charlotte, North Carolina, company affects about 24,000 tillers. It is being carried out in conjunction with Canadian authorities, the commission said.

The equipment was sold at hardware stores and equipment dealers from October 2014 through May 2015 for between $600 and $850. They were made in the United States.