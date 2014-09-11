FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kidde recalls 1.3 million smoke alarms because of alarm failure
#U.S.
September 11, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Kidde recalls 1.3 million smoke alarms because of alarm failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Inc is recalling about 1.3 million smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms because they can fail following a power outage, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The recall by the Mebane, North Carolina, company involves about 1.2 million alarms in the United States and about 112,000 in Canada, the commission said in a statement.

Three models of smoke and of combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that are hard-wired into a home’s electrical system are being recalled, it said. The alarms were made in China.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. They were sold at retailers and online from January through July for between $30 and $50.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
