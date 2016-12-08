FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Masterbuilt recalls U.S. gas smokers over fire risk
December 8, 2016 / 6:27 PM / 8 months ago

Masterbuilt recalls U.S. gas smokers over fire risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Masterbuilt Manufacturing Inc is recalling about 41,000 gas-fired smokers because a fuel hose can disconnect and pose a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The Columbus, Georgia-based company has received five reports of the hose on the 7-in-1 smokers carrying the Masterbuilt or Cabela's logo coming loose during use. There was one report of property damage from a fire, the commission said in a statement.

The smoker, which was manufactured in China, was sold at stores and online from April 2011 to October 2016 for about $150 to $200. The recall also includes about 300 units in Canada, the statement said.

Customers are urged to stop using the smoker and contact Masterbuilt for a replacement hose.

Reporting by Ian Simpson, editing by G Crosse

