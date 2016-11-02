FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Midea dehumidifiers recalled in U.S. after $4.8 million in damage
#Big Story 10
November 2, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 10 months ago

Midea dehumidifiers recalled in U.S. after $4.8 million in damage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's GD Midea Air Conditioning Equipment Ltd is recalling about 4.3 million dehumidifiers after they caused a reported $4.8 million in damage from overheating and catching fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

The recall covers dehumidifiers ranging in size from 20 to 75 pints. The devices were sold under more than 50 brand names, including Arctic King, Daewoo, and Sunbeam, the commission said in a statement.

The unit of appliance maker Midea Group Co Ltd has received 38 reports of smoke and fire, with about $4.8 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported, it said.

The recall covers about 3.4 million dehumidifiers in the United States and another 850,000 in Canada. They were sold in the United States from January 2003 through December 2013 for between $100 and $300.

Consumers should turn off and unplug the dehumidifiers and contact GD Midea for either a replacement unit or a partial refund, the commission said.

The dehumidifiers were made in China. GD Midea carried out the recall voluntarily under the Consumer Product Safety Commission's Fast Track Recall, the panel said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
