FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pier 1 recalls chairs over fall risks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
October 1, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Pier 1 recalls chairs over fall risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc is recalling about 2,500 Katerina model armchairs because they can tip over, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The Fort Worth, Texas, company has received five reports of the Katerina outdoor swivel armchairs tipping over in stores with people in them, the commission said in a statement. One person suffered minor injuries.

The chairs were sold at Pier 1 stores and online from December 2014 to July for between $375 and $580. They were made in China.

Reporting by Ian Simpson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.