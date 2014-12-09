FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dream on Me recalls playpens because of strangulation hazard
December 9, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Dream on Me recalls playpens because of strangulation hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Dream On Me Incredible Play Yard, model 436A. REUTERS/Courtesy CPSC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Baby products company Dream On Me is recalling about 10,000 Incredible playpens because their rails can collapse and become a strangulation hazard for children, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The South Plainfield, New Jersey, company is recalling two-level deluxe adjustable height playpens with model numbers starting with 436A, 436B, 436G, 436O, 436P and 436R, the commission said in a statement.

There have been no reports of injuries or incidents from the devices, it said.

The playpens, which were made in China, were sold online at several retailers from March 2010 to January 2014 for about $60.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott

