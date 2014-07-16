FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
King of Pops recalls fruit ices over mislabeling
July 16, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

King of Pops recalls fruit ices over mislabeling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - King of Pops, a Charleston, South Carolina, maker of fruit ices, is recalling mislabeled banana pudding pops and Key lime pie pops because they may contain allergens, the company said on Wednesday.

The confections may have the allergens milk, wheat, egg, and/or soy, and some of them are undeclared on the label, the company said in a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

No illnesses have been reported, it said.

King of Pops is working with the FDA and South Carolina officials to correct the labeling. Known mislabeled products have been removed from stores, it said.

People who have allergies or severe sensitivity to milk, wheat, egg or soy run the risk of severe or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume them, the statement said.

The ices are sold in Charleston at retail stores.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech

