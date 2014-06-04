FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Power sanders recalled in U.S. because of shorting hazard
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 4, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Power sanders recalled in U.S. because of shorting hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mirka Abrasives Inc is recalling about 525 compact power sanders because of electrical shorting that can cause a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

The recall by the Twinsburg, Ohio, company involves 5- and 6-inch Mirka CEROS random orbital sanders. Mirka has received three reports of shorting incidents, which included the devices sparking and smoking, the CPSC said in a statement.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage, it said.

About 440 of the sanders were sold in the United States and 85 in Canada from November 2013 to April 2014, the statement said. The sanders cost about $500 and were made in Finland.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.