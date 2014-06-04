Power sanders recalled in U.S. because of shorting hazard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mirka Abrasives Inc is recalling about 525 compact power sanders because of electrical shorting that can cause a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

The recall by the Twinsburg, Ohio, company involves 5- and 6-inch Mirka CEROS random orbital sanders. Mirka has received three reports of shorting incidents, which included the devices sparking and smoking, the CPSC said in a statement.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage, it said.

About 440 of the sanders were sold in the United States and 85 in Canada from November 2013 to April 2014, the statement said. The sanders cost about $500 and were made in Finland.