Washington state company recalls sausages because they contain milk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Interbay Food Co LLC is recalling about 4,820 pounds of pork sausage because they contained milk, an allergen that was not on the products’ label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday.

The Woodinville, Washington, company is recalling one-pound refrigerated packages and five-pound logs of British Pantry Ltd, British Style Bangers, the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The sausage was produced on a total of nine dates in March, May, June, July, August and September, it said. There have been no reports of illness from the food.

The products were cooked and sold in a Redmond, Washington restaurant. The label did not list milk, an allergen, as an ingredient, and an FSIS inspector saw that the products were incorrectly labeled, the statement said.