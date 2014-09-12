FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington state company recalls sausages because they contain milk
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 12, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Washington state company recalls sausages because they contain milk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Interbay Food Co LLC is recalling about 4,820 pounds of pork sausage because they contained milk, an allergen that was not on the products’ label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday.

The Woodinville, Washington, company is recalling one-pound refrigerated packages and five-pound logs of British Pantry Ltd, British Style Bangers, the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The sausage was produced on a total of nine dates in March, May, June, July, August and September, it said. There have been no reports of illness from the food.

The products were cooked and sold in a Redmond, Washington restaurant. The label did not list milk, an allergen, as an ingredient, and an FSIS inspector saw that the products were incorrectly labeled, the statement said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.