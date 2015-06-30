FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Technosport recalls dive mask over lenses that shatter
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 30, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Technosport recalls dive mask over lenses that shatter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Technosport Inc is recalling about 2,600 scuba diving masks because the glass lenses can shatter, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia, company has received 12 reports of the lenses breaking on its Omersub Zero Cube during normal use, the commission said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

The masks, which were made in China, were sold through Technosport and diving equipment retailers from April 2012 through June 2015 for about $80.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.