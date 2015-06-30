Technosport recalls dive mask over lenses that shatter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Technosport Inc is recalling about 2,600 scuba diving masks because the glass lenses can shatter, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia, company has received 12 reports of the lenses breaking on its Omersub Zero Cube during normal use, the commission said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

The masks, which were made in China, were sold through Technosport and diving equipment retailers from April 2012 through June 2015 for about $80.